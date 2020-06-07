World News | New York City Mayor Announces Lifting of Curfew, Decision Effective Immediately

World. (File Image)

New York [USA], June 7 (Sputnik/ANI): New York City is lifting the curfew on Sunday following a peaceful night of protests, and the decision will be "effective immediately," Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday in the wake of peaceful protests against racism and police violence in the area.

"New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city. Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other," de Blasio tweeted.

On June 3, the Mayor had imposed curfew in New York City due to violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody. He had said that the curfew will continue till June 7.

The 46-year-old's death has sparked outrage across the nation. Floyd was detained and subsequently died in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

A bystander video recording showed a policeman -- Derek Chauvin -- kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while Floyd kept saying that he could not breathe. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Sputnik/ANI)

