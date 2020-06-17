World News | New York Declares Juneteenth a Holiday for State Employees

Albany, Jun 17 (AP) New York's governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year making June 19 a permanent state holiday.

Also Read | Haryana Reports 500 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 8,832: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

“It is a day we should all reflect upon. It is a day that is especially relevant in this moment in history,” Cuomo said.

Several states already observe Juneteenth. Texas was the first to make it a state holiday, in 1980. Virginia's governor proposed making Juneteenth a state holiday there earlier this week.

Also Read | Boris Johnson's Jaguar Car Hit by Security Vehicle After Protester Jumps in Front of UK PMs Cavalcade; Watch Video.

President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862, but the news took time to travel.

June 19, 1865, is the date when word of the proclamation reached African Americans in Texas. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)