Wellington [New Zealand], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one imported and two community cases.

The first case was detected in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility. The person, who arrived on November 9 from Los Angeles, returned a positive test around day 3 of the stay in managed isolation and has been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two new cases were detected in the community. One of them was connected to the November quarantine cluster, with Case A and Case B identified earlier. Case C, which was reported on Thursday, was a close contact of Case B and tested positive on November 11, said a ministry statement.

All identified close contacts of the new case are isolating, it said.

The ministry also reported a community case in Auckland for which it continued to investigate the source of transmission.

The person became symptomatic on Monday and was tested late on Tuesday. The person's positive test was confirmed on Thursday and was being moved to the Auckland quarantine facility, the statement said.

Two previously reported cases have recovered, bringing the country's total number of active cases to 53, and the total number of confirmed cases to 1,635, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

