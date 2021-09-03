Lagos [Nigeria], September 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian police said Thursday that they have rescued five of the 73 abducted students of a school in the country's northwestern state of Zamfara.The students were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from their school in Kaya village in the Maradun local government area of the state on Wednesday.

Mohammed Shehu, a spokesman for the police in Zamfara, said the ongoing search and rescue mission is yielding positive results as five abducted female students were rescued on Thursday.

"The victims were medically checked at the hospital, debriefed by the police, and reunited with their families," he said, adding the police have assured parents of a sustained effort to rescue the remaining students.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. (ANI/Xinhua)

