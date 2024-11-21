Washington DC [US], November 21 (ANI): Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley opposed the appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) by the United States President-elect Donald Trump and called Gabbard being sympathetic to countries like Russia, Syria, Iran, and China.

Haley also criticised Gabbard for opposing the end of the Iran nuclear deal, her scepticism of Bashar al-Assad's involvement in chemical weapons attacks in Syria, and her comments on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where Gabbard blamed NATO for Russia's invasion.

The remarks by Haley came during a podcast which she shared on her X handle.

She said, "What are the facts about Tulsi Gabbard? She opposed ending the Iran nuclear deal. She opposed sanctions on Iran, she opposed designating the Iran military as terrorists who say death to America every single day. This is going to be the future head of our national intelligence in Congress. Tulsi criticised Trump's authoritarian strike against Qasem Soleimani. Now I will remind you, he was considered the master of death in Iran."

Haley further said, "She called for Trump to end the destructive war, the trade war with China. So now, she has defended Russia, she has defended Syria, she has defended Iran and she has defended China. Now, she has not denounced any of these views, none of them. She hasn't taken one of them back. DNI is not a place for Russian, Iranian, Syrian, or Chinese sympathiser. DNI has to analyse real threats. Are we comfortable with someone like that at the top of our national intelligence agencies."

In order to prevent the US from punishing Iran, Haley during the podcast claimed that Gabbard attempted to reduce the US' yearly defence budget.

"She (Gabbard) tried to limit Trump's war powers against Iran. She tried to cut our annual defence budget so that we could not punish Iran and hinder their influence. Reminder, Iran is our number one sponsor of terrorism and Tulsi Gabbard was defending Iran. She went to Syria in 2017 for a photo-op with Bashar al-Assad while he was massacring his own people. She said she was sceptical that he was behind the chemical weapons attacks. Now, this to me is disgusting..."

Haley also spoke on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and criticised Gabbard for blaming NATO for the Russian attack on Ukraine. She said, "After Russia invaded Ukraine, Tulsi Gabbard literally blamed NATO. Our western alliance that's responsible for countering Russia. She blamed NATO for the attack on Ukraine. And the Russians and the Chinese echoed her talking points and her interviews on Russian and Chinese television."

Haley further said, "She pushed for dropping charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and pardoning National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, both of whom were accused of leaking highly sensitive US secrets."

Notably, while announcing Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Trump praised Gabbard's commitment to fighting for the country and the freedoms of all Americans over the past two decades.

"I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI). For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans," he said.

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!" said Trump.

Notably, Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. (ANI)

