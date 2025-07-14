Fall River (US), Jul 14 (AP) Nine people have died in a fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts, where people were hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday.

Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at about 9:50 pm Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building, with occupants trapped inside, the state Department of Fire Services said in a news release.

About 70 people live in the house.

The fire was out by Monday morning and firefighters were able to get inside and rescue numerous occupants. About 50 firefighters responded, including 30 who were off-duty. (AP)

