Kathmandu, Jun 5 (PTI) At least nine people were killed and twenty four others injured when a bus they were travelling in fell off a bridge in Nepal's Rupandehi district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened on the Bhairahawa-Parasi road section of Rupandehi when the bus fell off the bridge over the Rohini river.

“In the accident at least nine people were killed after the bus fell off the bridge over the Rohini River,” a senior police official said.

Among the deceased are one woman and eight men.

“Twenty four people sustained injuries in the accident,” the police officer said.

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Bhairahawa-based Medical College, Bhim Hospital and Siddhartha City Hospital.

