Tokyo [Japan], February 14 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on Sunday said that no tsunami accompanied the earthquake that struck Saturday Fukushima Prefecture and no abnormalities were found at nuclear power plants in the affected region.

"There is no concern over tsunami resulting from the earthquake that occurred yesterday. Also, no abnormalities have been reported by any of the nuclear facilities. Everything has been reported as normal," Prime Minister Suga said while speaking at the Press Conference.

He further said that "While we are still working to confirm losses of life and injuries, as of right now there have been no major cases reported."

"We will continue to respond unfailingly, putting human lives first. Furthermore, I will convene a ministerial meeting from 9 AM this morning and receive updates. Based on that, we will respond to the situation even more thoroughly," he added.

Meanwhile, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale jolted Fukushima Prefecture in Japan, the United States Geological Survey reported on Saturday.

The earthquake struck at the depth of 54 km at 7:37 pm. The epicentre of the quake was located 90 km east northeast (ENE) of Namie town of Japan. (ANI)

