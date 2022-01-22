Paris [France], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): German, Russian, Ukrainian and French policy advisers will meet for the Normandy Format talks to discuss the Ukrainian crisis in Paris on January 25, with Russia being represented by Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak, a source in the Russian presidential administration told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Policy advisers of the Normandy format will hold an in-person meeting in Paris on January 25, the sides reached a preliminary agreement on the date on January 6 in Arkhangelskoye," the source said.

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said earlier that Berlin was seeking to hold a meeting in the Normandy format and was working on organizing the event, but did not give a date.

The Normandy Format talks were established on June 6, 2014, when leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine met on the 70th anniversary of the landing of Allied forces at Normandy during World War II. The group was established to discuss paths to resolve the Donbas conflict in eastern Ukraine.

On January 6, Kozak met for consultations with his French and German counterparts in Russia's Arkhangelskoye Palace, during which the sides agreed on the revival of the format after a long break. (ANI/Sputnik)

