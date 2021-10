Seoul, Oct 1 (AP) North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launch this month

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed on Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

Also Read | Danish Artist Jens Haaning, Who Created Blank Canvasses 'Take the Money and Run', Can Face Trouble.

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North. (AP)

Also Read | Najla Bouden Romdhane Appointed First Female PM of Tunisia by President Kais Saied To Form New Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)