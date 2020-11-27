Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 27 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Defence Secretary Major Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, during the fourth NSA Level Meeting on Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation hosted by Sri Lanka.

"The National Security Advisor of #India, @Ajitdovalkumar & I discussed areas to strengthen regional cooperation, particularly on the economic front, post the #COVID19 crisis, at our meeting today. Finding solutions and minimising economic impact on the region must be prioritized," tweeted Rajapaksa.

Also Read | Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi Assassination: Iran Suspects Israel’s Role, Asks International Community to Condemns ‘Act of State Terror’.

The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka had earlier informed of the meeting between Doval and Gunaratne.

"NSA Ajit Doval met Major Gen (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne, Defence Secretary of Sri Lanka and discussed matters pertaining to the growing defence and security partnership between the two countries. The two dignitaries agreed on several steps to further strengthen ... .... the valuable cooperation between two countries which also contributes to peace and security in the region," tweeted India in Sri Lanka.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Speaks with PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 Vaccines, Climate Change and Trade.

Doval also met Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Didi, and held a cordial and detailed discussion on deepening bilateral partnerships between India and Maldives.

"NSA AjitDoval and @MariyaDidi, Defence Minister of Maldives held a cordial & detailed discussion on deepening bilateral partnership between India & Maldives in defence and security," tweeted India in Sri Lanka.

Doval had arrived in Colombo for trilateral India, Sri Lanka and Maldives consultations on maritime and security cooperation.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Sri Lankan Army Commander Lt General Shavendra Silva.

This will be the first NSA level meeting on Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation. Besides Doval, Gunaratne and Mariya Didi will participate in the meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries.

The mechanism is being revived after six years as earlier meetings were held in 2011 in the Maldives, in 2013 in Sri Lanka, and in 2014 in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)