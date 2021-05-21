New York, May 20 (AP) People who get vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket as the state tries to boost slowing vaccination rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the pilot programme at 10 state-run sites will offer prizes from USD 20 up to USD 5 million and run from Monday to May 28.

The governor says there's a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York, which is joining states like Ohio that have similar lottery incentives. About 43 per cent of New York state residents are fully vaccinated. (AP)

