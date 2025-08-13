New York [US], August 13 (ANI): The democratic primary, Zohran Mamdani has emerged as the frontrunner in New York City's mayoral race, leading by a significant margin in a crowded five-person contest, The Hill reported on Tuesday (local time).

According to The Hill, citing a new Siena College poll, Mamdani has 44 per cent support among registered voters in New York, placing him 19 points ahead of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who comes in second with 25 per cent. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa trails with 12 per cent, while current Mayor Eric Adams garners just 7 per cent support.

Also Read | ChatGPT Praises Grok As 'Good Bot' for Choosing Sam Altman Over Elon Musk Amid Feud Over Apple App Store, Tesla CEO Reacts.

Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June, and Adams, who skipped the primary altogether, are both still registered Democrats but are running independent campaigns in the general election, The Hill reported.

Among registered Democrats, Mamdani holds a commanding lead, with 55 per cent backing him compared to Cuomo's 32 per cent.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Hir Prajapati, Son of Air India Flight AI171 Crash Victim Kalpana Ben Prajapati, Moves US Federal Court Against Boeing for Speedy Justice (Watch Video).

Sliwa dominates among Republicans, with over two-thirds supporting him. Mamdani also leads among independent voters, though by a slimmer margin, 30 per cent, followed by Adams with 20 per cent, The Hill reported.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist and State Assembly member, is the only candidate with a positive favourability rating in the poll, with 46 per cent favourable to 32 per cent unfavourable, a net positive of 14 points.

In contrast, Cuomo has a net negative rating of 17 points, Adams 28 points, and Sliwa 12 points, The Hill reported.

With New York City's strong Democratic lean, Mamdani is widely seen as the favourite heading into November. Opponents are struggling to mount a viable challenge, in part due to the divided opposition.

Cuomo has urged the other candidates to unite behind the one who polls best in a head-to-head matchup against Mamdani, a position polls currently suggest would favour him. However, both Adams and Sliwa have stated they have no intention of dropping out. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)