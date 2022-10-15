Ankara, Oct 15 (AP) Turkey's interior minister says a blast inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has left 14 workers dead.

Suleyman Soylu said at least 28 others were rescued with injuries from the coal mine in the Black Sea coastal province of Amasra.

Also Read | Disturbing Video: Pakistan in Shock After Scores of Rotting Bodies Found on Multan Hospital's Roof.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)