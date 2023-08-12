Wailuku (US), Aug 12 (AP) Follow live updates about wildfires that have devastated parts of Maui in Hawaii this week, destroying a historic town and forcing evacuations.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the island chain, was partly to blame for strong winds that initially drove the flames, knocking out power and grounding firefighting helicopters.

Also Read | Eiffel Tower Bomb Alert: Monument in Paris Evacuated After Bomb Threat (Watch Video).

VAST MAJORITY OF STRUCTURES AFFECTED BY FIRE WERE RESIDENTIAL

Also Read | China Condemns Taiwan Vice-President William Lai’s Transit Stop in US, Threatens to Launch Military Exercises.

An updated damage assessment released overnight by Maui County put in stark relief the Lahaina Fire's destructive power. More than 80 per cent of the 2,719 structures exposed to the fire were damaged or destroyed.

The vast majority of affected structures were residential — leaving an estimated 4,500 people in need of shelter, according to the assessment posted on Facebook early Saturday and based on figures from FEMA and the Pacific Disaster Centre.

DEATH TOLL RISES TO 80

The number of deaths resulting from the fires on the island has risen to 80, according to a statement by Maui County on Friday.

The number of confirmed fatalities in the 9 pm announcement increased from the previous figure of 67.

A fire that caused an evacuation in Kaanapali was completely extinguished by 8:30 pm.

The fire occurred in an area where a county fuelling station was set up to distribute about 3,000 gallons (11,356 litres) of gasoline and 500 gallons (1,892 litres) of diesel fuel for about 400 waiting vehicles. Fuel would not be distributed on Saturday, the county said in a statement.

WEST MAUI FIRE CAUSES FRIDAY NIGHT EVACUATION

Police say a new fire burning on the Hawaii island of Maui has triggered the evacuation of a community to the northeast of the area that burned earlier this week.

The fire prompted the evacuation of people in Kaanapali in West Maui on Friday night, the Maui Police Department announced on social media. No details of the evacuation were immediately provided.

Traffic was halted earlier after some people went over barricaded, closed-off areas of the disaster zone and “entered restricted, dangerous, active investigation scenes”, police said.

In an earlier post on Facebook on Friday, police said many people were parking on the Lahaina Bypass and walking into nearby areas that were "locked down due to hazardous conditions and biohazards”. Police warned violators could face arrest.

“This area is an active police scene, and we need to preserve the dignity of lives lost and respect their surviving family," the post said.

HAWAII ATTORNEY GENERAL CONDUCTS REVIEW OF DECISIONS MADE DURING MAUI FIRES

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez's office will be conducting a comprehensive review of decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires, she said in a statement on Friday.

“My Department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review," Lopez said. “As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding.”

MAUI COUNTY SAYS DON'T DRINK WATER, SHORT SHOWERS OK. EXPERT SAYS NO

Kula residents who have running water were warned on Friday by the Maui County water agency not to drink it and to take only short, lukewarm showers “in a well-ventilated room” to avoid exposure to possible chemical vapours.

Agency director John Stufflebean told The Associated Press that people in Kula and Lahaina should not even drink water after boiling it until further notice, as hundreds of pipes have been damaged by the wildfires.

“We talked to the health department, and they say it is OK to take a short shower," Stufflebean said. “You don't want to make the water really hot, but lukewarm water in a well-ventilated area should be OK.”

The state needs to reassess their guidance to the utility, said Andrew Whelton, an engineering professor at Purdue University whose team was called in after the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed Paradise, California, and the 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Colorado.

“Showering in water that potentially contains hazardous waste levels of benzene is not advisable,” Whelton said. “A Do Not Use order is appropriate as precautionary measure until sampling and analysis is conducted.”

Whenever a water pipe is damaged or a city water tank is drawn down very quickly, it can lose pressure. That can cause the unpressurized pipes to suck in smoke and other contaminants. Some of the contaminants that are common with urban wildfires are cancer-causing.

Crews are now shutting off valves for damaged pipes to avoid further contamination, Stufflebean said. Next the Department of Water Supply will flush the system, which could take a few days. Then, officials plan to test for bacteria and an array of volatile organic compounds, following recommendations from the Hawaii State Department of Health, he said.

Maui gets drinking water from streams and aquifers. It has a large public water system, but some people are on private, unregulated wells.