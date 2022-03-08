Oil depots in Zhytomyr, Chernyakhiv hit in airstrikes by Russian forces, says Ukraine (Pic credits: Ukraine MFA)

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 8 (ANI): The oil depots in Zhytomyr and Chernyakhiv were hit in two airstrikes by Russian forces, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday.

"As a result of two air-strikes, oil depots in Zhytomyr and Chernyakhiv were hit," tweeted Ukraine MFA.

Also Read | Equal Pay Day 2022: Women in Germany Earned 18% Less Than Men in 2021, Says Report.

Earlier, Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky had said that at least 10 people, including children, were killed as a result of targeted bombings by Russia on Sumy.

"Children among dead after the Russian air raid on residential buildings in Sumy. Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky said in a video message on Facebook on March 7 that at least 10 people were killed as a result of targeted bombings by Russia on Sumy," tweeted The Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian media outlet.

Also Read | US Shooting: 1 Dead, 2 Critical After Shooting Outside East High School in Des Moines.

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday declared a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said in a statement.

The development comes following the third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus on Monday, which apparently ended up in failure. In the meeting, both sides addressed the issues of civilian evacuation and the Ukrainian side assured Russia that the humanitarian corridor will start working from Tuesday.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)