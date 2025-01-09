Muscat [Oman], January 9 (ANI): Oman's Environment Authority Chairman, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Amri on Thursday spoke about India-Oman ties and said it is important to work together and reshape the environmental future of the planet.

Speaking with ANI, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Amri, Chairman of Environment Authority, Oman On India Oman's relationship on energy, environment and climate said, 'Oman and India actually have a very strong and deep relationship and this relationship is very strategic on all levels, on the leadership level, on the technical level, and also on the people level."

"Both sides are encouraging to exchange experience and knowledge and also to build up economic opportunities. And right now, we've met many times, and we've been there as honourable guest at G20, which was hosted by India. And we joined all those meetings by actually a very important invitation from the Indian side. And we've been working side-by-side with the Ministry of Environment in India," Amri added.

Being asked about the India-Oman partnership and their cooperation towards climate resilience, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Amri said, "India is one of the most strategic pillars in the environmental field and we've been meeting from time to time. Since the presidency of the Environmental Assembly right now is Omani, I'm the president of the Environmental Assembly. So it is very important for me to coordinate and keep in touch with the members in order to hear from them and to work together and also reshape the environmental future of the planet."

Speaking on Oman's initiative towards doing for Carbon dioxide greenhouse emissions, the chairperson said, "As I mentioned in the conference before, electrification of the operation, recycling of CO2, zero CO2, zero flaring, actually and that target already reached in the oil and gas fields. E-vehicles, e-equipment and nature-based solutions." (ANI)

