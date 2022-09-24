New York [US], September 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Cyprus, Jordan and Venezuela on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions. Jaishankar earlier met Lavrov at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' annual meeting on the margins of UNGA, where members exchanged their support for the continued cooperation of BRICS members in areas of mutual interest, including through regular exchanges amongst their Permanent Missions to the UN.

Apart from Lavrov, Jaishankar also held discussions with Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides on Europe. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Continued the tradition of the India-Cyprus meeting on the sidelines of UNGA. Thank FM Ioannis Kasoulides for his warm sentiments towards India and his many insights on Europe."

India had earlier thanked Cyprus for its unstinted backing of India's candidature for expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Among the other bilaterals was the meeting of Jaishankar with the Jordanian Foreign Minister. Ayman Safadi. Both the leaders exchanged views on West Asia and the global economy.

"Great to see my good friend FM Ayman Safadi of Jordan. His perspectives on West Asia and the global economy were extremely useful," wrote Jaishankar following the meeting with the Jordanian counterpart.

Jaishankar also exchanged views on the global political and economic scenarios in his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Venezuela Carlos Faria.

The EAM will be in New York from September 18 to 24, while he will visit Washington DC from September 25 to 28, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

After concluding his visit to New York on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Washington for three days starting Sunday for what the External Affairs Ministry said for "a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership".

In Washington, Jaishsnkar is expected to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials of the Biden Administration. A round table focused on science and technology is also on the agenda for Washington. (ANI)

