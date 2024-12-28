Washington, Dec 27 (AP) One person is dead and several others are injured after an overnight fire at a Tyson Foods plant in southwest Georgia, the company said on Friday.

Tyson said it was working with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which represents 1,600 workers at the plant, said Friday that a boiler had exploded at the plant.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. Right now we are still gathering the facts, but ensuring the safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the fire,” Tyson said in a statement.

The plant in Camilla, with a population of about 5,000 people, is the largest employer in Mitchell County. Tyson bought it in 2018 as part of its USD 2.16 billion purchase of Keystone Foods.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy down here and Tyson is a major part of that,” said Camilla Mayor Kelvin Owens said.

Owens said Tyson is more than just a business to the south Georgia city.

“Not only are they important to the economy, they're important to us as people,” Owens said. “We consider them family and we're going to do everything we can to support them during this time.” (AP)

