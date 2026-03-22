Tokyo [Japan], March 22 (ANI): The Japanese government has confirmed the release of one of the two Japanese nationals who had been detained in Iran, according to a report by Kyodo News.

In a development shared on Sunday, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed that the individual, who had been in custody since June, departed via Azerbaijan last Wednesday and arrived in Japan in good health.

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Addressing the status of the remaining detainee, Motegi stated, "We are working toward the early release of the other individual."

Reports from a non-profit organisation suggest the second individual is the Tehran bureau chief of the public broadcaster NHK, who was taken into custody by local authorities on 20 January.

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This follows an earlier announcement this month in which the government formally requested the release of its citizens.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, the Foreign Minister also indicated that the country could consider deploying its Self-Defense Forces (SDF) for minesweeping operations within the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Kyodo News.

The top diplomat suggested that such a move would be contingent on the realisation of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

During a television appearance, Motegi highlighted Japan's advanced maritime capabilities in this specific field, noting, "Japan's minesweeping technology is at the top level in the world."

He further elaborated on the potential deployment by stating, "Let's say (the parties have entered into a) cease-fire, and, in the event that mines pose an obstacle, we may have to think about it."

These remarks follow high-level diplomatic engagements in Washington last Thursday, where Motegi attended the Japan-U.S. summit.

During the talks, US President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Japan's constitutional and legal constraints as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi clarified the statutory limits regarding the dispatch of Japanese naval vessels.

Following the summit, Motegi clarified that there was "no specific promise" made during the talks, nor were there any outstanding issues that required immediate home-based deliberation.

However, Kyodo News noted that the regional situation remains critical following the 28 February airstrikes launched by US and Israeli forces against Iran.

The escalation has significant ramifications for global energy security and Middle Eastern stability, particularly for Japan.

According to Kyodo News, the country remains highly vulnerable to disruptions in the region as it depends on the Middle East for more than 90 per cent of its crude oil imports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)