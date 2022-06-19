Kabul [Afghanistan], June 19 (ANI): A member of the Taliban forces was killed in the attack on Karte Parwan Gurdwara by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Saturday.

Taliban's Ministry of Interior Affairs on Saturday informed that multiple blasts took place in the vicinity of a Dharmashala in the Karta-e-Parwan area of PD 2 in the capital Kabul.

Also Read | Ex-Amazon Web Services Engineer Convicted of Hacking Data of 100 Million Customers.

At least one member of the Taliban forces and a Hindu was killed in the incident, said Abdul Nafay Takor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, adding that seven people were wounded, reported Tolo News.

The attackers were killed, he said, without giving the exact details about the number of the attackers.

Also Read | Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in an earlier statement said that a number of unknown armed individuals in the early morning entered a Dharamshala. The attackers used a grenade that resulted in injuring two people.

The wounded have been evacuated to the hospital, the statement said. According to the statement, an explosive-laden vehicle aiming to target the Dharamshala was thwarted before reaching its goal.

Residents said they heard several blasts and gunfire in the area.

On Saturday, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul.

On Sunday, they owned the attack. According to ISKP, 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' carried out the attack which lasted for three hours.

The group claimed that besides submachine guns and hand grenades, four IEDs and a car bomb were also used in the attack.

It further claimed that about 50 Hindu Sikhs and Taliban members were killed in the attack and the attack was conducted as revenge for the insult of Prophet Mohammed by an Indian politician.

However, in the attack, only two people were killed and seven others were wounded.

Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks. A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

The holy Guru Granth Sahib from Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul was retrieved from the complex, from which plumes of smoke were seen billowing out after the attack early this morning, according to visuals posted on social media.

Visuals posted by locals on social media show a barefoot man carrying the Guru Granth Sahib on his head. The visuals show two or three more people, all walking without footwear accompanying him.

According to Sikh religious belief, the Saroop, a physical copy of the Guru Granth Sahib is considered a living guru. The transportation of Guru Granth Sahib is governed by a strict code of conduct and as a mark of respect, the Guru Granth Sahib is carried on the head, and the person walks barefoot.

According to reports, the Holy Book was taken to the residence of Gurnam Singh, president, of Gurdwara Karte Parwan.

Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan.

In October, last year 15 to 20 terrorists entered a Gurdwara in the Karta-e-Parwan District of Kabul and tied up the guards.

In March 2020, a deadly attack took place at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area in which 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured. Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)