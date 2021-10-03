Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): Expressing its dissatisfaction over the recent fuel price hikes in Pakistan, the country's opposition staged a demonstration outside the Parliament House here for what it called dropping petrol bomb on the people, according to a media report.

After the increase in the price of petroleum products in the country, Pakistan's opposition protested against the hike in the National Assembly on Friday while the government insisted that the prices were lower than the rates in the international market, reported Dawn.

Khawaja Asif, a Muslim League-Nawaz leader, opposed the hike in petroleum prices saying the government had once again "dropped petrol bomb" on the people. "For God's sake be merciful to the people," he added, according to Dawn.

Pakistan government had increased petrol prices on Friday by Rs 4 per litre and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 2 per litre and it also hiked the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil by Rs 7.05 and Rs 8.82 per litre, respectively.

Earlier, Islamabad had hiked the petroleum prices on September 15 by Rs 5 to Rs 6 per litre.

After the surge in prices in Pakistan, the price of petrol is Rs 127.30 per litre, high-speed diesel costs Rs 122.04 per litre, kerosene Rs 99.31 and light diesel oil costs Rs 99.51 per litre, reported Dawn. (ANI)

