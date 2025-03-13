Budapest (Hungary), Mar 13 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Hungary in the coming weeks, a Hungarian minister said Thursday, despite an international arrest warrant for the Israeli leader over the war in the Gaza Strip.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a news conference in Budapest that Netanyahu would likely visit Hungary before Easter, which falls this year on April 20.

Also Read | Trade War: Donald Trump Threatens Retaliatory 200% Tariff on European Wine, Champagne and Spirits After EU Proposes American Whiskey Tariff.

Orban, a right-wing populist and close Netanyahu ally, had earlier vowed to disregard the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against the Israeli leader, accusing the world's top war crimes court based in The Hague of “interfering in an ongoing conflict for political purposes.”

Member countries of the ICC, such as Hungary, are required to detain suspects facing a warrant if they set foot on their soil, but the court has no way to enforce that. Several European countries that are members of the court have declared they would enforce the warrant if Netanyahu were to enter their territory.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of 4.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Country; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

The ICC issued the arrest warrant in November for Netanyahu as well as for his former defence minister and Hamas' military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza.

The warrants said there was a reason to believe Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant used “starvation as a method of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and intentionally targeted civilians in Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza — charges Israeli officials deny.

On Thursday, Gulyas said he would “very much support” Hungary withdrawing from the ICC, claiming it had “lost its meaning by conducting political instead of legal activities.” Hungary's government, however, has not made any decision on the matter, he added.

Neither Israel nor its close ally the United States is a member of or recognises the ICC, the world's only permanent global tribunal for war crimes and genocide.

Last month President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the court over investigations of Israel. The order accused the ICC of engaging in “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel” and of abusing its power by issuing “baseless arrest warrants” against Netanyahu and Gallant. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)