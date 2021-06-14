Naypyitaw [Myanmar], June 14 (ANI): More than four months after a military coup took place in Myanmar, the trial of ousted democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi opened on Monday with critics denouncing the move as a bogus exercise.

Suu Kyi, 75, is facing several cases ranging from the illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios to breaking the Official Secrets Act, Euronews reported. The National League for Democracy (NLD) leader will also appear on Tuesday on sedition charges alongside ex-president Win Myint.

"We are preparing for the worst," one of her lawyers, Khin Maung Zaw, said, as qouted by Euronews. The lawyer also denounced "absurd" accusations fabricated to "keep her off the country's (political) stage and sully her image."

Last week, Myanmar's military junta levelled new corruption charges against the deposed leader and other former officials from her government.

The cases are the latest of a series brought against the elected leader, who was overthrown by the army on February 1 in a coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos.

The months-long military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar has so far taken over 840 lives, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The army overthrew Suu Kyi, saying her party had cheated in November elections, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.

Since then, the army has failed to establish control. It faces daily protests, strikes that have paralysed the economy, assassinations and bomb attacks and a resurgence of conflicts in Myanmar's borderlands.

Escalating violence across Myanmar including attacks on civilians must be halted to prevent even greater loss of life and a deepening humanitarian emergency, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said last Friday.

Bachelet's appeal follows reports of a continuing military build-up in various parts of the country including Kayah State in the east - where more than 108,000 people have fled their homes in the last three weeks - and in Chin State in the west.

This runs contrary to commitments made in April by Myanmar's military leaders to regional powers ASEAN, to cease brutal violence against civilians which has followed the 1 February coup. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)