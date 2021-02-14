Fukushima [Japan], February 14 (ANI): Over 150 people were wounded on Sunday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 jolted northeastern Japan late Saturday night, Sputnik reported citing a report from Kyodo News Agency on Sunday.

No death has been recorded due to the quake that took place at 11:07 pm Saturday local time.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday morning that there have been "reports of many injured in the prefectures of Fukushima, Miyagi and others, but there have been no reports of deaths." Suga warned that there was a risk of aftershocks in the coming week.

Although no tsunami has accompanied the temblor, the quake has caused blackouts, water cuts and bullet train suspensions in stricken areas.

The quake was also felt in several other areas including the country's capital Tokyo.

Apart from Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, injuries were also reported in six others, including Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, which all neighbour Tokyo.

On Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported on another 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Fukushima Prefecture. Tremors were recorded at 04:13 pm local time (07:13 GMT), with the epicentre located at the depth of 50 kilometres (31 miles).

There were no tsunami warnings. The tremors were felt with the strength of up to 4 points in the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)