New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): More than 200 Pakistan nationals stranded in India due to COVID-19 restrictions were repatriated on Thursday, Pakistan High Commission in India said.

"As part of the High Commission's ongoing efforts to assist Pakistan nationals in India, including those stranded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, today, more than 200 Pakistanis were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border," an official statement said.

It said that since March 20, the High Commission has facilitated the travel of more than 1100 Pakistan nationals.

"In close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other concerned authorities in Islamabad, including Ministry of Interior, Pakistan High Commission will continue to extend all possible assistance to the remaining Pakistanis in India seeking to return home while Attari-Wagah border is closed for regular movements due to coronavirus," the statement said. (ANI)

