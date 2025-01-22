Karachi [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Over 200 Pakistanis have been deported from several countries, including Saudi Arabia and the US, in the past week, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, these deportations stem from a variety of issues such as visa violations, legal problems, and human trafficking.

A total of 220 Pakistani nationals were sent back from countries like the US, China, Turkey, Zimbabwe, and Senegal, with twelve of the deported individuals being arrested upon their arrival in Karachi, Geo News reported, citing immigration sources.

Between January 19 and 21, within a 48-hour period, several deportations took place. From Saudi Arabia, 47 people were deported for issues such as visa problems, blacklisting, overstaying, and working without a sponsor. Specifically, one person was deported for missing an online visa, another for visa cancellation, and one for denial of re-entry.

Other deportations included 17 people released from jail for begging, two for lost passports, three for overstaying, three for blacklisting, 16 for working without sponsors, and 17 due to complaints from sponsors, as reported by Geo News.

The US deported two individuals who were travelling with emergency documents. In Zimbabwe, three people were sent back to Pakistan after being stopped by immigration authorities. Similarly, six people were deported from countries like Cyprus, Pretoria, Qatar, Uganda, and China.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) deported 103 Pakistanis, all of whom had been jailed, using emergency travel documents. Additionally, Senegal sent back two Pakistanis who had been victims of human trafficking, Geo News reported.

Earlier this month, 258 Pakistanis were deported from seven countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and China. Among these, 14 had regular Pakistani passports, while the remaining 244 were deported on emergency documents.

Upon their arrival in Karachi, 16 of the deportees were arrested, including one whose identity raised suspicion. The rest were released after questioning. (ANI)

