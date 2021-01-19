London [UK], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 4 million people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Public Health England said on Monday.

"A total of 4,062,501 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine," the health agency wrote on Twitter.

The UK is planning to vaccinate 14 million people from the first four priority groups by mid-February. The government aims to vaccinate all UK adults wishing to get inoculated by the fall. At certain sites, vaccines will be administered around the clock starting in late January.

The country has so far authorized three COVID-19 vaccines -- ones by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna. (ANI/Sputnik)

