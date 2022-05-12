Beijing [China], May 12 (ANI): More than 40 people have been injured after a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in southwest China's Chongqing on Thursday.

The passenger plane operated by Tibet Airlines was carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members were on board.

"There were 122 people on board of the Tibet Airlines plane that skidded off the runway in China's Chongqing, with more than 40 of them having been injured," Sputnik reported citing the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport statement.

All passengers aboard the plane were evacuated and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. (ANI)

