Thimphu [Bhutan], April 25 (ANI): More than 600 representatives from various parts of India gathered in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh to hold a dialogue about Nalanda Buddhism, The Bhutan Live reported.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the event, which was titled "Nalanda Buddhism - Retracing the Source in Footsteps of Acharyas: From Nalanda to the Himalayas and Beyond."

Nalanda Buddhism has its origins in the Nalanda monastic university in India and has spread across regions like northern India, Bhutan, and regions with Tibetan influence. The conference aimed to celebrate the ties between the people and religions within the region, as per The Bhutan Live report.

Pema Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh is a diverse state with various religions. He called it essential for all faiths to coexist peacefully. He stressed on the importance of the conference's location and further said that Zemithang is the last Indian border through which the 14th Dalai Lama entered India in 1959.

Khandu lauded the principle of reasoning and analysis that forms the core of Nalanda Buddhism. He emphasised that Nalanda Buddhism permits followers to subject even Lord Buddha's teachings to scrutiny, as per the news report.

In his address, Pema Khandu praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh for preserving their culture and traditions with religious zeal, according to The Bhutan Live report. He urged attendees, especially the youth, to be mindful of the challenges Buddhism is anticipated to face in the 21st century.

The conference was organised by the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT), a body based in New Delhi, as per the news report. The conference included prayers, speeches from religious and political leaders, teachings about the journeys and ideas of Nalanda masters, discussions on contemporary challenges faced by Nalanda Buddhism, and cultural performances.

Last week, the Global Buddhist Summit was held in New Delhi. The theme of the event Global Buddhist Summit was 'Responses to Contemporary Challenges: Philosophy to Praxis.' The two-day Summit was hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation on April 20-21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit on April 20 in Delhi.

Speaking at Global Buddhist Summit, Modi said that India has followed Buddha's teachings including the path of Theory, Practice and Realisation. India has progressed rapidly on all these three points.

"India is moving ahead in the 'Amrit Kaal' towards becoming a developed country. India has resolved for the welfare of not only India but also for the whole wide world," PM Modi said.

"We can embrace happiness only if we renunciate realisations of Victory, Defeats, Fights, Wars. Lord Buddha has taught the path to overcome these. Enmity cannot vanish with enmity but with Love. Actual happiness lies in peace, in living together with peace," he said. (ANI)

