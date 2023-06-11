Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): Non-oil intra-trade between the UAE and Turkey from 2013 to 2022 amounted to over AED 378 billion, divided into AED 204.3 billion in imports, about AED 127.5 billion in exports, and more than AED 46 billion in re-exports, according to Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

An FCSC report revealed that raw gold topped the list of the five most important commodities imported by the UAE from Turkey in 2022, with a value of AED 15.6 billion, and jewellery was second on the list of the five key commodities imported in the same year, with a value of AED 9.4 billion.

At AED 17.7 billion, raw gold ranked first among the top five commodities exported from the UAE to Turkey in 2022. With a value of AED 2.5 billion, jewellery topped the list of the top 5 commodities re-exported, followed by raw gold worth AED 1.8 billion. (ANI/WAM)

