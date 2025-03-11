Balochistan [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): Paank, the human rights department of Baloch National Movement has strongly condemned the ongoing enforced disappearances of Baloch citizens, carried out by Pakistani security forces.

The organization has raised alarms over a disturbing rise in abductions, stating that the violations continue unchecked and without any legal justification.

In a post on X, Paank stated," On March 5, 2025, renowned photographer Khalil Khalid s/o Khalid, a resident of Ball Nigwar Dasht, was abducted from Baloch Para in Gwadar. On the night of March 6, 2025, Dawood Baloch, son of Abdul Qadir, was taken from a mosque in the Srikuran area of Panjgur during prayers. On March 10, 2025, four more cases were reported: Noor Jan, son of Ishaq Baloch, was abducted from the Ronjan area of Tehsil Mashkai, Awaran. Levies Sepai Abid Baloch, son of Somar, was extrajudicially taken from his home in the Babbar Shoor area of Pasni. Taimur Baloch, s/o Karim Bakhsh, was forcibly disappeared from his home in Pasni."

Paank further highlighted that these incidents are part of a broader pattern of state repression against the Baloch population. Paank has criticized the Pakistani government for what it calls a "systematic campaign of abductions," which aims to intimidate and silence the Baloch community.

The organization stresses that these enforced disappearances violate fundamental human rights and international law, particularly the prohibition against arbitrary detention and the right to a fair trial.

The rights department has called for immediate intervention from the international community, urging human rights organizations to hold Pakistan accountable for these grave violations. Paank's statement emphasized that the silence of global powers and institutions has allowed these abuses to continue, unchecked and unchallenged.

Paank emphasised," We urge urgent intervention to ensure justice and the safe return of the disappeared."

Enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan, remain a critical issue. The Baloch community continues to endure persecution at the hands of state security forces, creating widespread fear and deepening concerns about the safety and human rights of people in the region. (ANI)

