Balochistan [Pakistan] June 26 (ANI): Paank, the human rights organisation, has emphatically denounced the recent wave of enforced disappearances occurring in several districts of Balochistan, labelling them as serious breaches of human rights and the rule of law.

The organisation pointed out that students, civilians, and professionals are being specifically targeted by Pakistani security forces, reflecting a troubling pattern of state-sponsored oppression.

In a post shared by Paank on X, it was reported that on June 20, Aziz Baloch, a 16-year-old student from Khonger, Mastung, and son of Takari Safar Khan, was forcibly taken from his residence by Pakistani forces. Just two days later, on June 22, Ghulam Ali Baloch, a student from Khilli Dato, Mastung, and the son of the late Abdul Hakeem Baloch, was reported missing from the Jinnah Town area of Quetta, according to the post.

On June 23, Sakki Dad, the son of Mohammad Bakash and a resident of Jahoo Pelaar in district Awaran, was abducted forcefully from his sister's home in Hub. In another series of incidents, Paank additionally reported and condemned the abduction of Shaukat Baloch, a 29-year-old driver from Khilli Jamalabad, Nushki, on June 21, who was allegedly taken by Pakistani security forces from his home at around 3:00 AM.

On June 25, Munir Ahmed Raisani, the son of Haji Nehal Khan and a resident of Mand-e-Haji, Mangocher (Tehsil Kalat), was forcibly vanished by Pakistani forces from his hotel, Shah Noorani, located on RCD Road at approximately 4:00 PM. During the same operation, it was also reported that two truck drivers were taken into custody, as mentioned in the post.

Paank condemned these acts as part of a coordinated campaign of intimidation and repression occurring in Balochistan. The organization upheld its demand for the immediate release of all individuals who have been forcibly disappeared and urged the international community to hold the Pakistani state accountable for ongoing human rights violations in the area. (ANI)

