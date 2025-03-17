Geneva [Switzerland], March 17 (ANI): At the United Nations' 58th Session of Human Rights, Jamal Baloch, the Media Coordinator of Paank, delivered a statement drawing attention to the grave human rights violations occurring in Balochistan.

Baloch highlighted the widespread issues of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and mass displacements in the region.

Speaking before the international body, he outlined the tragic reality facing the Baloch people as part of the daily experience for many. Jamal started by saying, "President, I stand before you to bring urgent attention to the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and mass displacements have become a tragic norm. The people of Balochistan are subjected to systematic oppression by Pakistan, with activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens facing severe persecution for demanding their independence and fundamental rights."

The media coordinator underscored that the government of Pakistan continues to silence dissent and maintain a state of fear throughout the region.

Further, Baloch raised concerns over China's involvement in these abuses, particularly through the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Baloch stated, "Adding to this crisis is China's involvement through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, an exploitative project that has stripped the Baloch people of their land, resources, and livelihoods without their consent."

According to Baloch, the CPEC initiative, which promises economic growth, has only further exploited Balochistan's resources, stripping the local population of their land and livelihoods. Baloch highlighted that The development projects linked to the CPEC have led to the militarization of the region, displacing countless families to make way for infrastructure projects that benefit both China and Pakistan while deepening the poverty and insecurity of the Baloch people.

The ongoing conflict in the Balochistan region of Pakistan is marked by demands for greater political autonomy, control over natural resources, and better socio-economic conditions. Baloch nationalist groups seek independence or enhanced rights, while the Pakistani government has responded with military interventions.

The conflict is fueled by ethnic, economic, and political tensions. (ANI)

