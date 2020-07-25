Islamabad, Jul 25 (PTI) The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief on Saturday visited a base in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir where he witnessed various operational activities.

Addressing base personnel at the PAF Base Qadri in Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that the PAF alongside its sister services is "ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary", state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Also Read | Punjab | Govt Schools Not to Charge Any Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fee on Students for Academic Year 2020-21: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

"Pakistan Air Force is fully cognizant of the geo-strategic developments in the region and is ever ready to thwart enemy's aggression,” it quoted Khan as saying.

He also witnessed various operational activities at the base including rapid deployment of fighter aircraft and combat support elements, it said.

Also Read | US Federal Agents Enter Chinese Consulate Compound in Houston After Deadline to Shut Building Concludes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)