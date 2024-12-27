Islamabad, Dec 27 (PTI) The Pakistan Army on Friday accused India of 25 violations of the Line of Control (LoC) during the past year and threatened a quick response if Indian forces attack.

Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry levelled these accusations at an year-end press conference, while not offering details to substantiate the charges.

The spokesman said security forces killed at least 925 terrorists in 2024 and lost 383 of its own men in nearly 60,000 operations.

The Pakistan military is battling insurgency mostly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The general claimed that India committed 25 LoC violations and also carried out several ‘false flag operations'.

The term usually refers to fake military action so that the blame falls on the other side.

The spokesman claimed that such operations were always announced through fake social media accounts linked with RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), India's foreign intelligence agency.

"The Pakistan Army possesses the capability to deliver a decisive response to any Indian hostility," he said.

"Indian forces are using brutal tactics to suppress movements for independence," he alleged in an apparent reference mainly to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of fomenting terrorism in the territory.

The Pakistan Army spokesman also accused the Indian government of targeting minorities, including Sikhs, both within its borders and abroad.

Chaudhry said that the number of terrorists killed by the country's security forces in 2024 was the highest in the last five years.

He said that daily about 170 operations are being conducted that have helped to foil several terrorist attempts. A huge cache of arms and weapons were also recovered in these operations, he said.

Chaudhry said 73 “high-value targets” were also killed, including 27 Afghan nationals, while another 14 high-value terrorists surrendered to the authorities.

The spokesman accused the Afghan Taliban regime of patronising militants, especially those belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He urged the Afghan authorities to tackle the issue by denying the rebels the use of their soil.

“The Afghan soil is being used by TTP terrorists. The perpetrators of acts of terror in Pakistan go to the hideouts of terrorists in Afghanistan,” he said.

Chaudhry said that a one-document regime has been implemented for those crossing from Afghanistan and illegal border crossing has decreased.

He said the action against illegal Afghans has been going on and so far 8,15,000 of them had been expelled since September 2023.

Chaudhry also said talks were being held with Afghanistan bilaterally as well as through “international friends”.

He indirectly blamed jailed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan for the latest wave of militancy.

“We are paying the price for the policy of talks with rebels and resettlement,” he said.

