Karachi, Nov 21 (PTI) Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir has said that "nothing, including politics," was above the country and urged people to prioritise the nation over "personal interests".

"People must prioritise Pakistan over everything else, including politics and personal interests," he said while visiting an ongoing defence exhibition in Karachi on Wednesday.

He also made it clear that "digital terrorism" was a real threat to the country and said social media was being used to spread anarchy and lies about the armed forces.

"The protection of a country's digital borders and the digital security of its citizens is the responsibility of the state," he said.

Gen Munir also warned that unrestricted freedom of speech was “leading to the degradation of moral values in all societies”.

Earlier meeting with the business leaders in Karachi, he said everyone needed to understand the importance of putting the country above everything else.

“The public must prioritise Pakistan over personal interests. Remember, we have no identity apart from Pakistan," he said, noting that the state was like a mother and “its value should be asked from the people of Libya, Iraq and Palestine”.

The army chief also spoke about Pakistan's economic situation, expressing “complete faith in Pakistan's bright and stable future”.

"Today, all indicators of Pakistan's economy are positive, and by next year, God willing, they will further improve,” he said.

