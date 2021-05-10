Islamabad, May 10 (PTI) Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Monday met the top Afghan leadership in Kabul and reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned" peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

Bajwa, accompanied by Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, visited Afghanistan and held talks with President Ashraf Ghani and senior leader Abdullah Abdullah.

According to an official statement, Bajwa said, “A peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular.”

Matters of mutual interest, current developments in Afghan peace process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and need for effective border management between the two countries were discussed.

The Afghan president thanked the Army chief for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan's "sincere and positive role in Afghan Peace Process", the statement said.

Chief of the Defence Staff UK General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter was also present during the meeting.

Later, General Bajwa also called on Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah and discussed matters related to the peace process.

The Taliban on Monday announced a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan this week. The announcement comes amid heightened violence in the country and follows a brutal attack on a girls' school on Saturday in Kabul that killed as many 60 people, most of them students between 11 and 15 years old.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for the attack, which occurred in a mostly Shiite neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in western Kabul, where past attacks have been carried out by the Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan.

Earlier, UK Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on General Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation particularly current developments in the Afghan peace process, according to a separate statement.

General Bajwa said the Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK.

The visit of General Bajwa to Kabul took place amidst regional and international efforts to facilitate the Taliban and Afghan government to sit together to hammer out differences to create peace in the country.

So far the differences between the two sides have stalled any major progress in the intra-Afghan dialogue which began last year.

There is an urgency to create peace as the US and NATO are withdrawing the last of their military forces from Afghanistan. The final 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and roughly 7,000 allied NATO forces will leave by September 11 at the latest.

However, violence continues to wreak havoc in the country, dimming chances of early settlement of the conflict.

