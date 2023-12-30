Lahore [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): The Lahore High Court (LHC) wrapped up the plea against the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed, as reported by ARY News.

The court wrapped up Javed's petition on Friday after the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore withdrew the detention orders against her, as informed by the government lawyer during the proceedings. The lawyer submitted the notification issued by the DC office.

Her father, Javed Iqbal, had challenged the detention order, according to ARY News.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed in a case related to an attack on police outside Zaman Park on March 15. The ATC approved her bail plea, directing her to submit a bail bond of Pakistani rupees 2,00,000.

Sanam Javed's lawyer informed the court that, after securing bail in one case, the police arrested her in another. The lawyer appealed to the court to grant bail to Sanam Javed.

Notably, Sanam Javed is gearing up for a political challenge as she has announced her candidature in the upcoming general election. Her decision to contest pits her against prominent figures, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and the party's chief organiser, Maryam Nawaz.

The announcement was made by her father during a press briefing in Lahore on December 22. According to Iqbal, the process of securing his daughter's nomination papers took him almost a week.

Sanam Javed's mother said that she will run the election campaign for her daughter, ARY News reported. (ANI)

