New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Pakistan has declined to allow the use of its airspace for flights from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, sources told ANI.

According to the sources, Islamabad has raised concerns over the use of its airspace. Relevant Indian ministries are looking into the matter.

"Pakistan has refused its airspace use to Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight. It has raised concerns over the use of their airspace. Matter reported to the concerned ministries; MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation), MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) looking into it," Government source told ANI.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah.

India's low-cost airline Go First became the first airline to launch direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah.

Go First official told ANI that their "flight is operational as per schedule." (ANI)

