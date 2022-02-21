Islamabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday discussed with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock the crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Qureshi received a telephone call from Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Baerbock and the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, the Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said.

Qureshi congratulated Baerbock on recently assuming her office. He invited the German Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience, the FO said.

Qureshi "reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve in supporting the international community in its efforts to strengthen peace and stability in Afghanistan."

He also highlighted Pakistan's role in evacuation operations from Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan had so far facilitated over 90,000 evacuations. Baerbock appreciated Pakistan's efforts and hoped for its continued support in this regard.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15 last year when the Afghan hardline militant group ousted the elected government of president Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the UAE.

Qureshi and Baerbock also discussed the possibility of war in Ukraine, the FO said.

The US and NATO have repeatedly warned of Russia's plans to invade Ukraine. According to US estimates, Russia has amassed over 150,000 in and near Ukraine, up from about 100,000 on January 30.

