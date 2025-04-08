Balochistan [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): Leading human rights groups of Pakistan, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and Paank have expressed outrage over the alleged abduction of BYC activist Gulzadi Baloch by Pakistani forces.

In a post on X, BYC shared that its activist Gulzadi Baloch was forcibly taken by police from Quetta, with her whereabouts continuing to remain unknown.

Calling it yet another act of "state repression" which targets peaceful activists and voices of resistance, BYC strongly condemned the illegal detention and called for her immediate release.

It wrote on X, "Our activist Gulzadi Baloch has been forcibly taken by police and CTD personnel from Quetta. Her whereabouts remain unknown for now. This is yet another act of state repression targeting peaceful activists and voices of resistance. We strongly condemn this illegal detention and demand her immediate release. We urge the international community and human rights organizations to take urgent notice. #ReleaseBYCLeaders No to Oppression, No to Pakistan's Tyranny! #StopBalochGenocide"

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1909268370475659359

Another human rights group, Paank, expressed solidarity over the abduction of Gulzadiu Baloch and condemned her enforced disappearance.

Sharing details of her abduction and noting that it was done without any legal process, Paank called it " a blatant violation of human rights and international law".

Paank gave a call to Pakistani authorities for immediately disclosing her whereabouts, ensuring her safety, and holding those responsible for her disappearance accountable.

Paank strongly condemns the enforced disappearance of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) activist Gulzadi Baloch @GullzadiC, who was abducted by Pakistani security forces in front of her family from Brewery Road, Quetta. The abduction, carried out without any legal process, is a blatant violation of human rights and international law. We call on the Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose Gulzadi's whereabouts, ensure her safety, and hold those responsible for her disappearance accountable. The ongoing targeting of peaceful activists in #Balochistan must end."

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1909272985090879887

Balochistan struggles with state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region faces economic neglect, poor infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. Despite its wealth of natural resources, local communities benefit little, while forced disappearances continue to be a widespread issue. (ANI)

