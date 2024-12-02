Karachi [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer, Monem Zafar, criticised the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government for allegedly leaving Karachi residents "vulnerable to street criminals," claiming that over 100 innocent people have lost their lives in roadside robberies this year.

Zafar made these remarks on Saturday in response to media reports revealing that more than 50,000 street crimes were reported in the city over the past 11 months. He condemned the PPP government for its exaggerated claims of "good governance," highlighting its poor performance, The Express Tribune reported.

Referring to a Human Rights Commission of Pakistan report, Zafar pointed out an 11 per cent increase in street crimes in Karachi. He also noted a significant rise in crime rates in other parts of the province, particularly in its interior regions.

According to the report, Zafar criticised the PPP for its 16-year rule in Sindh, stating that despite their long tenure, there has been no improvement in addressing street and violent crimes in Karachi, the country's economic hub. He called on authorities to cleanse the police force of corrupt elements, recruit local youth, and encourage community policing.

Zafar informed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that "the recent attack on university autonomy and the double standards applied to universities in Karachi compared to other parts of Sindh are completely unacceptable."

The JI leader shared these views during a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, on Sunday morning. Later that day, he addressed the same issue at a ceremony for the BanoQabil 4.0 program's entry test, reported The Express Tribune.

Zafar expressed full support for the "Black Day" protest organised by the University of Karachi teachers and the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association. He stated that the protest, which would be observed across Sindh, is in response to the restrictions on university autonomy.

Earlier, according to a Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report from September 2024, Karachi experienced a significant rise in street crimes, reporting 5,533 incidents, including 3,982 cases of motorbike theft or snatching, 1,651 mobile phone snatchings, and 190 auto thefts.

Additionally, there were five extortion cases and two kidnappings for ransom. Despite efforts to curb crime, including the transfer of nearly 6,000 criminals to Karachi Central Jail in the first half of 2024, the city's law and order situation remains dire, The Express Tribune reported.

The escalating violence, including the recent killing of a man during a robbery attempt in Korangi, highlights the growing insecurity, with about 100 deaths in snatching incidents this year alone. Karachi, once the financial hub of Pakistan, is now increasingly plagued by street crimes. (ANI)

