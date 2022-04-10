Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Pakistan's National Assembly will vote on April 11 (Monday) to elect a new Prime Minister after Imran Khan's government lost the no-confidence motion.

The Imran Khan government was ousted from power in Pakistan at the end of high political drama in the National Assembly with the Supreme Court having earlier overturned the decision of the Deputy Speaker to reject the opposition sponsored no-confidence motion against the ruling coalition.

The vote finally took place in the National Assembly past midnight with 174 members voting in favour of the motion in the 342-member House. During the vote, members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not present.

The Dawn newspaper said citing the presiding officer of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq said that the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm today (Sunday) and scrutiny would be done by 3pm. He summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is all set to become the next Prime Minister. (ANI)

