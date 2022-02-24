Islamabad [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing crisis at the Ukraine-Russia border.

The meeting between Khan and Putin is underway, with both leaders discussing bilateral relations, Geo News reported.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Military Attack Two Civilian Ships in Azov Using Missiles.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, Khan will discuss issues including economic cooperation hours after a number of Western nations hit Russia with new sanctions for its military deployment into parts of eastern Ukraine.

Imran Khan landed in Moscow late on Wednesday on a two-day visit.

Also Read | Russia-Ukriane Conflict: NATO Says 'Russia Will Pay a Very Heavy Economic and Political Price'.

Imran Khan's ill-timed visit, the first such trip by a Pakistani PM in 23 years, aims to push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed regional and global issues amid the Moscow-Kyiv crisis, Geo News reported.

"Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations with Russia [...] relations between Pakistan and Russia have gradually strengthened," Qureshi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)