Lahore [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's step-son Mohammad Ahmad Maneka was booked over charges of possession of liquor.

Maneka is the younger son of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi from her previous marriage.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 27 European Union Nations Unanimously Approve Russian Sanctions.

According to the FIR, the Ghalib Market police had recovered liquor from their car early on Monday and registered a case against Muhammad Musa Maneka, as well as his cousin Mohammad Ahmad Maneka (son of PML-N MNA Ahmed Raza Maneka) and a friend Ahmad Shaharyar, reported Dawn.

Shaharyar was found drunk after his examination at a hospital.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: President Vladimir Putin Gets OK to Use Military Force Outside Russia.

Musa and Ahmed were released later on a personal guarantee of a person from the Maneka family as they had not consumed the contraband at that time, reported Dawn.

Shaharyar secured bail from the court. The police sent for forensic analysis the sample of the recovered liquor.

The FIR was lodged under subsections 3, 4, and 11 of The Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd Order, 1979) against the three suspects who were arrested while crossing a police picket on Zahoor Elahi Road, reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)