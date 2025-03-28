Islamabad, Mar 28 (PTI) Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for unity and harmony to eradicate terrorism and address the country's economic and social problems.

Addressing the National Youth and Ulema Convention here, he said people from all walks of life, especially the Ulema, have a greater responsibility to play their role in ending internal divisions based on religion and ethnicity, reported Radio Pakistan.

“Our forefathers made numerous sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan, but today, internal conflicts and personal ambitions are being prioritised over the progress and prosperity of the nation,” he said.

Sharif underscored the importance of setting aside personal desires and egos in Pakistan's best interest.

The prime minister said that Pakistan's armed forces are making unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He noted that Pakistan is blessed with immense natural resources, but the country's adversaries do not want it to benefit from these treasures hidden in the mountains.

He stressed the need to determine how long the security forces would continue to shed their blood. Sharif also urged learning from history and moving forward by setting aside personal differences and ambitions to forge unity, calling it the only path to achieve a respectable position in the global community.

He urged young people to fully dedicate themselves to the development of the homeland and assured that the government would not hesitate to allocate maximum financial resources to empower the youth and equip them with modern knowledge and skills.

Sharif said the government has taken revolutionary steps under the Digital Youth Hub initiative in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and skill development, and emphasised the positive use of media and digital platforms.

He urged Ulema and intellectuals to promote positive thinking and research within society to counter fake news and baseless propaganda and stressed that negative propaganda is being used to fuel divisions and hatred within the society.

The Prime Minister also expressed solidarity with the “oppressed people" of Kashmir and Palestine.

India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir "is an integral part of India, it always has been, and it will remain so".

