Islamabad, May 21 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that it was his decision to promote Army chief Gen Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal for his role in the recent conflict with India.

The decision to promote Gen Munir was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz on Tuesday.

Munir is the first army general since General Ayub Khan to be elevated to the highest military rank in Pakistan. General Khan was conferred the rank of Field Marshal in 1959.

During a conversation with a select group of journalists, Shehbaz talked about the four-day conflict with India and other issues, Geo News reported.

He said it was his decision to promote the army chief. He added that he consults his elder brother and former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif on such crucial decisions.

Shehbaz asserted that war only results in one party's victory and the other's loss. "Only lasting peace can guarantee a secure future," he said.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Regarding talks between Islamabad and New Delhi, Shehbaz said that whenever discussions on terrorism take place, they will be held by the national security advisers of both countries.

He said India is not willing to involve any third country in the dialogue process.

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter with Pakistan, and there is no space for any third party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also said that Pakistan will raise four key points in any future dialogue with India: Kashmir, water, trade, and terrorism. He suggested that holding talks in a third country could be a good decision.

He also claimed that Israel “extensively supported India” during the conflict with Pakistan.

Dunya News reported that in the same interaction, Shehbaz said that Pakistan and India have returned to a position of peace as an agreement has been reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries.

He also claimed that US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio played a key role in the ceasefire with India. He added that China, Turkey, and other friendly countries strongly supported Pakistan.

He also alleged that India's intelligence agencies have been assisting the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban and Balochistan Liberation Army. However, he did not provide any evidence in support of his claims.

