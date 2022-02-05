Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): Pakistan has reported 6,137 new COVID-19 cases and 28 people succumbed to the disease over the past 24 hours, reported ARY News on Saturday.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,649.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,454,777, reported ARY News.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, it emerged that 54 per cent of Karachi's population is still unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the country has conducted overall 25862095 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 63,413 tests during the past 24 hours, reported ARY News. (ANI)

