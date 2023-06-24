Islamabad, Jun 24 (PTI) Pakistan on Saturday summoned India's Charge d'Affaires here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

The incident it alleged resulted in the killing of two civilians and injury to another one.

“Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021,” according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

The Indian Army, however, said three armed Pakistani intruders were shot by security forces when they attempted to sneak into the Indian side from across the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet on its official handle, the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said, “Infiltration bid eliminated in KrishnaGhati Sector on 23/24 Jun, in which 1 soldier suffered gunshot wound & evacuated. 3 infiltrators running towards LC (Line of Control) engaged by own troops & seen falling down near LC.”

Pakistan's Foreign Office further underscored that targeting civilians is contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The Indian side was urged to respect the Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incident, and maintain peace along the Line of Control.

